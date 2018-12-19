Gen. Bajwa, US Special envoy discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.



Inter Services Public Relations General Bajwa and US envoy discussed regional security and Afghan peace process in the meeting.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace process.

COAS General reiterated that peace in Afghan is important for Pakistan and assured continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.