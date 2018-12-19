Riots to erupt over water scarcity in summer: MQM lawmaker

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan on Wednesday said shortage of water can lead to riots in Karachi in the summer.

Speaking to the media at the Sindh High Court, he called on Rangers and Police to loge cases against ministers in case the riots erupt in the city.

He said water business was at its peak in the city.

Commenting on MQM's alliance with PTI, he said it was not unconditional alliance.

"We agreed with PTI on a nine-point agenda. And not a single point of that agenda has been implemented so far," he said expressing the the hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon address the reservations of the MQM.