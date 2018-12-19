Missing Hyderabad man found dead in water tank

HYDERABAD: The burnt dead body of a missing young man was recovered on Tuesday night from the Old Powerhouse area as per reports by authorities.

The dead body of 25-year-old Ahsan Jameel was recovered completely burnt from a water tank of a house in the area, police stated.

Moreover, it was revealed that Jameel who had been missing since December 16 had a missing person report filed after him as well at the Paniari station.

It was further revealed that that deceased’s alleged kidnappers were paid Rs300,000 as ransom by his family while an investigation has also been launched.

During the investigation one of Jameel’s friends had located the site of the dead body after which he was taken into custody.

With the inquiry presently in motion, additional information as of yet remains undisclosed by police.