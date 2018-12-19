Two minors fall prey to revenge killing over 'broken engagement'

SHEIKHUPURA: Kidnapped from Punjab's Sheikhupura district two days ago, two minors are reported to have fallen prey to revenge killing.

According to Geo News, the siblings identified as Tohid, 3 and Khadija, 2, went missing from Ferozpur Wattuan when they went to a shop to buy candies.

The kids belonging to Jaranwala in Faisalabad distruct were staying at their grandfather's home at the time of disappearance.

Shakil, father of the children, lodged a complaint with Bhikki Police Station expressing suspecion that the kids might have kidnapped.

Police said they launched an investigation and arrested three people red handed while they were dumping the bodies in a nullah. A woman was also among those arrested.

The police said the case turned out to be an act of revenge killing as one of the suspects identified as Shahid was ex-finance of the mother of the slain children.



