Wed Dec 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 19, 2018

Two minors fall prey to revenge killing over 'broken engagement'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

SHEIKHUPURA: Kidnapped from Punjab's Sheikhupura district two days ago, two minors are reported to have fallen prey to revenge killing.

According to Geo News, the siblings  identified as Tohid, 3 and Khadija, 2, went missing from Ferozpur Wattuan when they went to a shop to buy candies.

The kids belonging to Jaranwala in Faisalabad distruct were staying at their grandfather's home at the time of disappearance.

Shakil, father of the children, lodged a complaint with Bhikki Police Station expressing suspecion that the kids might have  kidnapped.

Police said they launched an investigation and  arrested three people red handed while they were dumping the bodies in a nullah. A woman was also among those arrested.

The police said the case turned out to be an act of revenge killing as one of the suspects identified as Shahid was ex-finance of the mother of the slain children.


