General Bajwa commends Qatar's continued support for negotiated settlement in Afghanistan

DOHA: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Qatar on Tuesday.

The army chief attended the National Day Parade of Qatar.

The COAS congratulated Lieutenant General Staff (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim, Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces on a professional and impressive parade befitting Qatar’s national solidarity and progress.

Earlier, COAS called upon Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

The Qatari Emir appreciated Pakistan’s efforts and the positive role being played by Pakistan for regional stability including Afghanistan.

The army chief thanked the Emir for Qatar’s continued support towards a negotiated political settlement for peace in Afghanistan.

Both also discussed measures to enhance bilateral security cooperation.

General Bajwa also called on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Naseer Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Prime Minister & Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar.

The Prime Minister expressed keen desire to further diversify and broaden mutual cooperation including security.

The COAS assured him of Pakistan’s full cooperation in all mutual undertakings.