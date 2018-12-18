Zulfi Bukhari brings British Airways back to Pakistan?

Islamabad: In a landmark achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan government, British Airways (BA), the flag carrier and the largest airline of the United Kingdom, announced its re-entry in Pakistan.



Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & HRD, played an important role in paving the way for British carrier’s return.

On the occasion, Zulfikar Bukhari said “British Airways’ return to Pakistan means positive outlook of the country in the west. The stability that Pakistan has achieved in the current government’s tenure in office is being recognized by the global corporations.”



British Airways puts its passengers and crew’s safety first and the environment in Pakistan is now safe, stable and sustainable, he added.

Zulfikar Bukhari also said that a big name like British Airways coming to Pakistan means that international community is recognizing Pakistan's potential as the new investment destination in the world.

"Pakistan is reconnecting to the world", he added.

The country’s environment is conducive for the foreign companies. What it really means is that Pakistan is no longer isolated. It is a huge step forward for Pakistan. The entry of a global airliner in Pakistan’s airlines industry will help in sending a positive picture of the country to the world, he said.

Bukhari expressed his satisfaction on the government’s performance and said that the return of the British Airliner is a massive feather in the cap of the Imran Khan’s government.

“Pakistan has been made safe for the foreign investors and a lot of global companies are keen on investing in Pakistan and it is just the beginning.”

British Airways is a part of the International Airlines Group (IAG) which is the third largest airline group in the world. It is also a founding member of One world Alliance along with Cathay Pacific, American Airlines and Qantas.

British Airways suspended its operations in Pakistan in 2008 citing the safety of its passengers. Before it quit, it operated 6 flights a week from London to Islamabad.

Bukhari said that BA's return will open new horizons of connectivity for Pakistan. He reiterated that with the visionary leadership of Imran Khan in office, Pakistan has become an investor-friendly country and its economic outlook will continue to improve.

Flight operations of British Airways from Heathrow to Islamabad will begin June 15, 2019.