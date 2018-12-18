Defence Minister, Governor KPK visit South Waziristan, briefed on security

Rawalpindi: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman visited South Waziristan and saw ongoing border fencing work at Angoor Adda.



The Defence Minister and Governor were also briefed about security situation, ongoing operations and progress on socio-economic development projects, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

Visiting dignitaries later met with local tribal elders. Both lauded improved security situation and progress of development work.

Earlier upon arrival IGFC KP South Major General Abid Latif received the visitors.