Pak Army thanks British Airways for reviving Pakistan flights

RAWALPINDI: Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor has thanked British Airways for reviving its flight operations in Pakistan.



British High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Tuesday posted a video to announce the British Airways is resuming its flight operations in Pakistan from June next year ten years after suspending them in the wake of an attack on Marriott Hotel Islamabad.

DG Inter Services Public Relations took to Twitter tagging the British HC, saying “The dividends of decades long struggle of Pakistani nation and its security forces for restoration of peace and stability in the country are on the way. Thanks to British Airways for reviving its flight operations in Pakistan.”



