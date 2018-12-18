Fawad Chaudhry calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Chaudry Fawad Hussain called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Tuesday, said a statement.



According to Geo News, the minister briefed the prime minister on affairs of his ministry.

To make the government run media more effective, organizational restructuring and reforms also came under discussion during the meeting.

The prime minister asked the information minister to play a leading role in media related issues.