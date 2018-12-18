‘Worst’: Ramiz Raja tags Imran Khan in Lahore airport tweet

LAHORE: Noted cricket commentator and former Pakistani opener Ramiz Raja has blasted the authorities after a ‘tortuous and dehumanising experience’ at the Lahore airport and tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan for his attention to the matter.



Raja, who travels across the globe frequently for his TV commentary, seemed angry on the flaws at one of the country’s busiest airports.

“Airports are the face of the nation and Lahore Airport is the worst representation of its denizens. From entry to exit, it’s a tortuous & dehumanising experience. 1 entry door to let in hundreds of passengers & hundreds to welcome hundreds coming out of 1 exit point!” he tweeted and also mentioned the prime minister.

Currently, an expansion project is underway at the Allama Iqbal International Airport after which the number of hangers will be increased from 7 to 22.

This will also increase the annual passenger capacity of airport from 6 million to 20 million which will be sufficient to cater the passenger load for next 15 to 20 years.