Punjab digitizes vehicle registration; Here are Smart Card features

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday launched smart card for registration of vehicles, abolishing the traditional vehicle registration books.



Speaking to the media at the Office of Director General Excise, he said all the vehicles would now be registered through the Smart Card that would be available at Rs530 .

These smart cards will be the size of a normal identity card .



The authorities will not force anyone to replace their registration books with the smart cards.

It will be up to the owner to avail the facility or not.

The cost of availing this smart card will be Rs 530. The officials of E&T had been imparted special training in this regard.

Smart card has a chip that will show its previous status.

Rest of the features which are included in the smart card are, Vehicle owners name, CNIC Details, Chassis number, Registration number, Date of Registration, Engine Number, Previous registration if any, Token tax expiry date, Number of Cylinder, Type of body, Color of vehicle, Maker’s Name, Class of vehicle, Unladen weight, Reg.

Laden wight, Tyre size, Front axle, Rear axle, Other axle, Year of manufacturing, Seating capacity, Horse power/CC and Assessed Annual Tax.

The Punjab government has introduced the new system of vehicles registration which would not only discourage fabrication, forged documents but streamline the whole process of registration.

No one can get registered, a vehicle already registered with same chassis number in any other district of the province, he added.