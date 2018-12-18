close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
December 18, 2018

Nawaz Sharif's guards booked for torturing TV cameraman

Tue, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Police have lodged a case against three security guards of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for torturing a TV camera man.

According to Geo TV,  Wajid Ali Shah, a cameraman associated with Samaa TV,  in his application stated that he was  making footage of Mian Nawaz Sharif's at the  Parliament House when  he was subjected to torture.

The TV channel reported that  one of the men who had beaten the cameraman was arrested  on spot while two other suspects are still at large.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, told the media that the man who tortured  Wajid Ali Shah has been arrested while the other would be handed over to police today.

When journalists recorded their protest over Sharif's silence over the issue, he said the former prime minister would talk to the media on the matter today.


