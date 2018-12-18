Ten held for harassing tourist couple in Murree





MURREE: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested ten people allegedly involved in harassing a tourist couple in Murree, the authorities came into action after the video of harassment went viral on social media.

The heinous incident occurred on Sunday evening when hotel agents reportedly harassed a tourist couple, which led to a scuffle. The man accused the authorities of inaction, as according to eyewitnesses, the in-charge at the bazaar’s local check-post refused to take any action upon the family’s complaint.



Speaking to media outlet, Assistant Commissioner Murree said that a set of rules have been introduced to ensure protection of tourists in the city and that no hotel agent would be allowed to pressure tourists to book their hotels.



According to eyewitnesses, a group of hotel agents catcalled at a woman tourist near Grand Post Office (GPO) Chowk when she was walking on Murree's Mall Road with her husband around 6:30 PM. When the husband asked the agents to refrain from the lewd behaviour, the harassers pushed him and tried to frightened them.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice and directed inspector-general (IG) Punjab to submit a report.

In addition, City Police Officer (CPO) for Rawalpindi suspended the in-charge as well as other officers at the police check-point.

It is pertinent to note that the visitors complained such cases of harassment and assault by local guides and hotel agents in the past also.

Earlier this year, the allegations even led to a #BoycottMurree campaign on social media, after videos of several such incidents faced by the tourists went viral.

According to some tourists, local guides and agents harassed them and their families but despite their complaints, the authorities did not take any action against the perpetrators.