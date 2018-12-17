Chairman Senate leaves for Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, on the invitation of Chairman Saudi Shura Council, has left for Saudi Arabia Monday evening.

The chairman senate would lead a nine-member parliamentary delegation comprising of Senators Ahmed Khan, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Fida Muhammad Khan, Naseebullah Khan Bazai, Khanzada Khan, Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Dilawar Khan and Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi, a press release said.

Before leaving the country, the chairman senate in his statement said Pakistan valued its bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia and shared strong bond of friendship based on cultural and religious similarities.

He said both the countries shared identical views on different issues. Riyadh and Islamabad had always supported each other in times of need.

He said the visit would provide further impetus to the already existing fraternal ties between the two sides.