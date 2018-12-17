Nawaz Sharif's guards beat cameraman to the ground

ISLAMABAD: A cameraman of a private media outlet was beaten by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s guards outside Parliament house on Monday.



In the circulating footage, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader can be seen making his way through the crowd to his car with the assistance of his guard.

Identified as Wajid Ali, the cameraman was later seen getting beaten to the ground by the guard who chased him through the crowd while another kicked him in the face.

The video goes on to show the victim lying on the ground unconscious bleeding from the nose and mouth.

Reports revealed that Wajid was later moved to the Poly Clinic Hospital in the area while one of the two involved guards was handed to the Parliament House security while the other managed to escape.

Subsequent to the incident, a demonstration by journalists blocking the parliament building’s Gate No.1 entrance, was held against the incident.