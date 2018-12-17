Pakistan releasing Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to release Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari upon completion of his prison term, Foreign Office spokesman has confirmed.



Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal took to Twitter to share the Pakistan government’s decision regarding the release of Ansari.

Indian spy Hamid Ansari had illegally entered Pakistan and was involved in anti-state crimes and forging documents.

Dr Faisal said Hamid Ansari is being released upon completion of his sentence and is being repatriated to India.