Egyptian leadership lauds Pak Army’s professionalism upon COAS's visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa,), who is in Egypt on an official visit called on General Mohamed Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces and Minister of Defence & Military Production and Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid Hegazy, Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, military to military relations, defence and security cooperation were discussed, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The Egyptian leadership highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Army and the determination of the Pakistani nation in combating terrorism.

Both sides agreed to increase bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including joint ventures, defence production, training and intelligence.

The two sides also agreed to improve cooperation for regional peace and stability.

The COAS also met Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar who commended the efforts of Pakistan Army in eliminating the scourge of terrorism from the country.

He also appreciated issuance of ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan’ Fatwa on the matters arising from extremism by religious scholars of all schools of thoughts of Pakistan.

He added that Islam is a religion of moderation and a complete code of conduct, which must not be linked with terrorism and extremism in the global community.

The COAS also emphasized the need to harness Muslim youth towards enlightenment, technological advancement, moderation and harmony.

Earlier, on arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Egyptian Army presented the guard of honour to COAS at Ministry of Defence.