Turkish Interior Minister calls on PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday received Minister for Interior of Turkey Suleyman Soylu here at the Prime Minister Office.



Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations and ways and means to further enhance mutual cooperation in various areas were discussed during the meeting.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi was also present during the meeting.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of Pak-Turkish bilateral relations and extended invitation to Turkish President and Turkish leadership to visit Pakistan.

Turkish Minister for Interior felicitated the Prime Minister, on behalf of Turkish leadership and on his own behalf, on being elected and assuming the office of the prime minister.

He conveyed message of felicitation of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Prime Minister, assured all possible support of Turkey to Pakistan and extended invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Turkey.