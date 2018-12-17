Indian state terrorism in Kashmir highly condemnable: Pak Army

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan military has condemned state sponsored terrorism by Indian occupation forces on innocent Kashmiris and unethical targeting of civilian population across LOC.



DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in a statement Monday said that bullets can never suppress unarmed brave freedom fighters of Kashmir and asked Indian Army to respect ethics of professional soldiering.

Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred eleven Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

Three youth were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Kharpora Sirnoo area of the district.

The killing of the three youth triggered massive demonstrations in the area.

Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, killing eight more youth and injuring over 250 others.

Intense clashes were witnessed between the demonstrators and Indian forces’ personnel.

Earlier, one Indian soldier was killed and another injured in an attack in the area.

The occupation authorities snapped mobile internet services in Srinagar, Badgam, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian and Kulgam districts to prevent people from sharing information about the prevailing situation of the territory.

The authorities also suspended rail services in the occupied territory, KMS reported.