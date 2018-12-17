Year’s coldest day in Karachi

KARACHI: Mercury has dropped to a record low in the coastal city of Karachi as the metropolitan is currently experiencing this year’s coldest day.



On Monday, Karachi’s temperature was recorded at 10 degree Celsius, which according to Pakistan Met Department (PMD) is this year’s lowest temperature.

According to the weather forecast report, the city’s temperature on Sunday remained at 12 degrees which has further tanked to a record low today.

The city's temperature is expected to drop further in the coming 24 hours as chilly winds blowing from the South-western region continue to grip the city.

Furthermore, the department's forecast suggests that the weather is to mainly remain very cold and dry in northern areas, while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Shallow foggy conditions are likely to prevail in few central and southern parts of Punjab.