Sun Dec 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 16, 2018

Committee constituted to probe cracks in cargo building of new Islamabad airport

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Director General Civil Aviation (DGCAA) has constituted a high powered Inquiry Committee to probe the cracks appeared in Cargo Unit Building of Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

Referring to a news item appeared in a section of media regarding cracks in a Cargo Building of IIA, a CAA Spokesman said the inquiry committee has been directed to fix the responsible persons for the cracks in Cargo Unit Building well before the news item appeared.

In case of any lapse in the work, the responsible will be dealt accordingly.

The spokesman reminded that the DG CAA had constituted the high powered probe committee much before the issue reported by media.

