Pakistan elected VP of COP to UN Climate Change Convention

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has been elected as the Vice President and the Rapporteur of the Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, at COP 24 in Katowice, Poland.



Pakistan was one of the two countries elected to the position from Asia-Pacific Group, by acclamation on December 15, a Foreign Office statement said.

The other bodies in which Pakistan secured seats included the Executive Board of Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), Standing Committee on Finance (SCF), Adaptation Committee (AC), Consultative Group of Experts (CGE), and Technology Executive Committee (TEC).

Advisor to the Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam, who led Pakistan’s delegation to COP24, said, “Pakistan’s election to the second highest position at the UN Climate Convention, as well as to the five other bodies related to climate change, is a strong reaffirmation by the international community of both, Pakistan's strong credentials within the multilateral arena and a strong vote of confidence in Pakistan's substantial contribution towards international efforts aimed at tackling climate change.

“Pakistan's election to these important bodies also reflects the acknowledgment among member states of the United Nations about Pakistan's constructive engagement in this important area as well as its role as an ardent advocate of dialogue and cooperation,” he remarked As the Vice-President of COP and a member of these key bodies on climate change, Pakistan would continue to remain actively engaged with the work of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, especially on the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

Working with other member states, Pakistan would continue in its endeavors to make global response to climate change stronger, equitable and more responsive to the collective climate related challenges.

Representatives of them ministries of Foreign Affairs and Climate Change assisted the Adviser to the Prime Minister during COP-24.