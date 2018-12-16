General Bajwa pays tribute to APS martyrs

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to martyrs of APS carnage, saying the nation has bravely faced challenges at heavy cost to come out successful.



In a message on the fourth anniversary of 2014 APS tragedy, General Bajwa remembers and prayed for the martyrs.

“We stay united & steadfast to carry forward Pakistan to its rightful destination of peace & prosperity,IA”, COAS said, according to a statement issued by the DG ISPR on Twitter.

In another tweet, DG ISPR said that nation would attain its objectives of enduring peace and prosperity with unity.

“We are a resilient nation, our enemies shall never succeed. Nations evolve through struggles, determined ones succeed. We are succeeding, united & steadfast we shall attain our objectives of enduring peace and prosperity, IA.”



