Zardari vows to rid people of PTI govt

Tando Allah Asif Zardari on Sunday vowed to rid the people of PTI government and hold an early election, claiming that the PPP would form the next government.

Speaking at a rally, he said "they don't have understanding (of how the government is run), we will rebuild the country once we get rid of them,"he said.

"Jail is our second home, sending us to jails won't make any difference.

He said instead of strengthening the center, powers should be delegated to provinces.

The PPP co-chairman said he was being hounded by those who are not happy with 18th amendment.

The former president of the country said doing away with the 18th amendment won't be possible since other province including Punjab would oppose it.

He said under the 18th amendment provinces have received much larger share but Sindh and Balochistan still do not get full share.

"Three chief ministers do not voice their concerns because they were inducted by the government, but everyone has their grievances", he said.