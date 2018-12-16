close
Sun Dec 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 16, 2018

Zardari vows to rid people of PTI govt

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Dec, 18

Tando Allah Asif Zardari on Sunday vowed to rid the people of PTI government and hold an early election,  claiming that the PPP would form the next government.

Speaking at a rally, he said "they don't have understanding (of how the government is run), we will rebuild the country once we get rid of them,"he said.

"Jail is our second home, sending us to jails won't make any difference.

He said  instead of strengthening the center, powers should be delegated to provinces. 

The PPP co-chairman said he was being hounded  by those who are  not happy with  18th amendment.

The former president of the country said doing away with the 18th amendment won't be possible since  other province including Punjab would oppose  it.

He said under the 18th amendment provinces have received much larger share but Sindh and Balochistan still do not get full share.

"Three chief ministers do not  voice their concerns because they were inducted by the government, but everyone has their grievances",  he said.

