Army says military courts finalized 546 cases out of 717 since establishment

RAWALPINDI: Since establishment of military courts cases of 717 suspected terrorists were sent to them by the federal government and out of these 546 cases have been finalized.



According to the details issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday, out of the 546 finalized cases, 310 terrorists were awarded death penalty while 234 were awarded rigorous imprisonment of varied duration, ranging from life imprisonment to a minimum duration of five years.

Two accused were also acquitted.

Out of 310 sentenced to death 56 terrorists have been executed after completion of legal process beyond military courts decisions, which included their appeal in superior civil courts and rejection of their mercy petition both by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and the President of Pakistan.

Execution of death sentence of remaining 254 terrorists is pending, completion of legal process in the higher courts.

Those who have been awarded death penalty included masterminds,executers and abettors/facilitators of, inter alia, following major terrorist incidents:

1. Army Public School (APS) Peshawar attack of 16 December 2014(five terrorist executed).

2. Marriot Islamabad terrorist attack, September 2008.

3. Parade Lane terrorist attack, December 2009.

4. Attack on Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) office Multan,December 2009.

5. Terrorist attack on four Special Services Group (SSG) soldiers,including two officers, April 2009 (one terrorist executed).

6. Attack on ISI office Sukker, November 2010.

7. Bannu Jail Break, April 2012 (one terrorist executed).

8. Mastung Sectarian terrorist attack, April 2012.

9. Killing of Foreigners in Nanga Parbat, June 2013.

10. Terrorist attack on civilian and security officials atChalas, August 2013.

11. Terrorist attack on SSP Chaudhary Aslam, January 2014.

12. Karachi Airport attack, June 2014.

13. Terrorists’ attack on Ms Sabin Mehmood, April 2015.

14. Terrorists’ attack Safora Ghot Karachi, May 2015. 15. Bacha Khan University attack, January 2016. 16. Terrorist attack on Amjad Sabri, June 2016.