Pakistan lodges protest with Iran over Ketch terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday summoned Iranian envoy and lodged a protest over yesterday’s ambush during which six soldiers embraced martyrdom.



According to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, Iranian ambassador was called to the Foreign Office to lodge a protest against terrorist attack on FC convoy along Pakistan-Iran order.

Six Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom last night when around 30 terrorists ambushed an FC convoy on patrolling duty along the Pakistan-Iran border.

In the cowardly terrorist attack 14 other soldiers were also injured. In exchange of fire 4 terrorists were killed.

The Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan was called to the Foreign Office to lodge a strong protest against the ghastly incident.

The Foreign Office has urged the government of Iran to carry out effective operation against the terrorist group responsible for the attack on its side of the border.

“The need for an effective border coordination mechanism to prevent such incidents in future was also underscored.”

“We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and pray for early recovery of the injured soldiers,” it added.