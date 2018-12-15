close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
Pakistan

December 15, 2018

Balochistan govt announces winter vacation

Sat, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: The Balochistan government announced on Saturday that winter vacation would begin in cold areas of the province from December 16.

According to a notification issued by the Education Department, all schools and colleges would remain closed in Balochistan’s cold-hit areas from Dec 16 to February 28.

It said that winter vacation in the rest of the province would be observed from Dec 22 to Decembers 31. 

The announcement  came as cold wave hit the province. 

