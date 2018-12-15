Sheikh Rashid fears economic chaos under Shehbaz as PAC Chairman

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday expressed apprehension that the appointment of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif as Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) would lead the country to financial indiscipline and economic chaos.



Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Railways (PR) headquarters, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a broad minded person who had agreed that the Opposition may make Shehbaz as Chairman PAC.

Casting doubt on the credibility of Shehbaz Sharif, he said, "No leader in the PML-N was dishonest, if its president Shehbaz Sharif is honest".

Regarding the issue of production order of PML-N MNA Saad Rafique, he said that his (Rashid) production orders had not been produced for three years when he was in jail in a fake case of possessing a gun.

To a question, he said that Saad was son of a great man and he (Rashid) respected his father, but, adding that Saad was crying for money which he had looted.

The Minister said the country would be purged of all plunderers and looters by March 2019.He criticized the media for presenting thieves and looters like heroes and urged the media to show their real faces.

He said the railways during the last regime, just made procurement and no improvement had been brought in it.

He said the government was bound to pay Rs 6 billion daily in the form of debts.

To a question, he said that he never used derogatory language against the daughter or wife of Nawaz Sharif.

The Minister said that with the passage of time, positive impacts of the governments would be before the people.