Search operation underway at Central Jail Karachi

KARACHI: A search operation is presently ongoing at the Central Jail on the forewarning of the prisoners being in connection with their companions at the site.

According to Geo News, the quarters of terrorists in association with banned groups have been expansively investigated during the operation that has extended to over seven hours now.

It was further revealed that due to the operation, inmates were not taken to the courts today either.

Sources informed further that barred material was also taken into custody by security forces amidst the search which is being executed by intelligence agencies officials and is being steered at the Children and Women Jail.