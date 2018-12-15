Seventy-six PML-N leaders among others included in defaulters list of Punjab House Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A list of the defaulters of the Punjab House in the federal capital was released on Friday by the Punjab government.

Seventy-six Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders amongst other officials were part of the list, with Rs60 million outstanding.

It was further revealed that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has directed concerned authorities to issue notices to the defaulters while the provincial administration also called for a list of defaulters of Punjab Houses in other provinces.

The list suggests that the former federal minister Pervez Rasheed is to pay Rs7.49 million while his daughter is a defaulter of Rs2.656 million.

It further revealed that the former attorney general Ashtar Ausaf is a debtor of Rs0.6 million, Khurram Rashid of Rs2.2 million and Malik Zulfiqar of Rs0.287 million.

Moreover, Moazzam Ali was named nonpayer of Rs2.9 million with Mujahid Sherdil due to pay Rs1.287 million, Mustafa Ramday Rs3.952 million and Nabeel Awan Rs2.597 million.

On the other hand, former minister Anushay Rehman and Zubair Gul were also part of the list with millions of rupees to pay.