FM Qureshi in Kabul to attend tripartite talks

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is in Kabul to attend tripartite talks between Pakistan, China and Afghanistan aimed at finding a solution to sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

A Pakistani delegation led by the minister left for the Afghan capital on Sunday morning for the talks that would take place in three phases.

According to Geo News, Afghanistan's political situation and reconciliation process with Taliban, regional cooperation and security would also come under discussion during the talks.

Foreign ministers of three countries are scheduled to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, with Shah Mehmood Qureshi due to hold a separate meeting his Chinese counterpart.

Before leaving for Kabul, Qureshi said the opening of tripartite negotiations was a welcome sign as both Pakistan and China desire peace and stability and betterment in Afghanistan.

It is the second round of the foreign minister level talks that follow the first one that took place in Beijing last year.