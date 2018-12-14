Four terrorists killed, 6 security personnel martyred in Turbat IBO: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed four terrorists in Turbat, Balochistan, Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.
According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, an Intelligence Base operation was conducted on a terrorists’ hideout in Wakai area near Buleda, Turbat, Balochistan.
Terrorists targeted one of the vehicles of security forces through IED as a result six security personnel embraced Shahadat.
In exchange of fire four terrorists were killed, the ISPR said.
