Four terrorists killed, 6 security personnel martyred in Turbat IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed four terrorists in Turbat, Balochistan, Inter Services Public Relations said Friday.



According to ISPR, the media wing of the military, an Intelligence Base operation was conducted on a terrorists’ hideout in Wakai area near Buleda, Turbat, Balochistan.

Terrorists targeted one of the vehicles of security forces through IED as a result six security personnel embraced Shahadat.

In exchange of fire four terrorists were killed, the ISPR said.