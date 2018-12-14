Video: Maulana Tariq Jameel appeals nation to support PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prominent religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has appealed the entire nation to support Prime Minister Imran Khan.



In a special video message to the nation, Maulana Tariq Jameel said, “Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan to show his intentions and wish to transform Pakistan into Madina-like welfare state.”



“Therefore, I appealed to the entire nation of over 200 million people to fully extend support to PM Imran Khan,” Maulana Tariq Jameel appealed to the countrymen.

The religious cleric went on to say, “I am 100 percent sure Imran Khan is sincere and honest person with strong will power. Khan established a big cancer hospital worth billions of rupees and became a Prime Minister owing to his strong will power and hardwork.”



“Now Khan is dreaming to make Pakistan a welfare state like Madina and we should support him. We can support PM Khan by speaking truth, not telling a lie and not deceiving anyone, which are the fundamental of Madina-like welfare state.”



Maulana Tariq Jameel also praised First Lady Bushra Bibi for wearing fully Islamic veil, adding that PM Imran Khan’s wife is role model and a message for the Pakistani women that they can wear hijab even at such top level positions.

