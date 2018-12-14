Zulfi Bukhari’s name removed from ECL: sources

ISLAMABAD: Complying with the court orders, the Interior Ministry has removed Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari’s name from Exit Control List (ECL), sources said.



The Interior Ministry removed the name of Zulfi Bukhari from ECL on the orders of Islamabad High Court.

The IHC on Wednesday ordered removal of name of Zulfi Bukhari, Prime Minister's Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis, from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Mohsin AKhtar Kiani and Justice Amir Farooq gave the ruling on an application filed by Bukhari.

The judgment on his application was reserved on December 4.

In the judgement NAB has been asked to continue its inquiry against Bukhari.

The court said its decision would not affect the NAB's inquiry against Zulfi Bukhari.

Bukhari is considered a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He has been facing NAB inquiries after his name appeared in Panama Papers leaks.