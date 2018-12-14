PM Imran Khan says PTI first party voted again in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the first party voted into the government for second time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to its performance in the province.



PM Imran Khan was addressing a ceremony to mark the 100 days of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in power here on Friday.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of the province , saying, “I am truly grateful to the people of KP for giving us their mandate.”

“It is our misfortune that even after Independence from British, our rulers adopted the same culture and maintained high walls of Governor houses and other buildings. We’re demolishing those walls and opening such places for public. It’s their place to claim,” Khan said.

He expressed commitment to strengthen and uplift weak segment of the society.

Khan said the approach of the PTI government is different from the previous ones, whose policies widened gap between the rich and the poor.

