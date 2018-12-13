PM approves bringing ICT police Shuhada package at par with rest of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved a proposal for bringing Shuhuda Assistance Package for ICT Police personnel at par with other parts of the country.



The Prime Minister has also approved provision of Sehat Insaaf Cards to the Police personnel for catering to their health needs.

The prime minister was chairing a briefing about the performance of Islamabad Capital Territory Police and the way forward in transforming ICT Police into a model police force.

The briefing was attended by Finance Minister Mr. Asad Umar, MOS for Interior Mr. Shehryar Khan Afridi, SAPM Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Secretary Interior Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, Secretary Establishment, Chief Commissioner, IG Islamabad and senior officials.

IG Islamabad Mr. M Amir Zulfiqar Khan briefed the Prime Minister about the performance of ICT Police and also highlighted various steps that have been taken on PM’s directions to improve service delivery and instilling a sense of security among the inhabitants of the federal capital. IG Islamabad also identified various administrative, legal, financial and human resource constraints that were faced by the ICT Police in way to further improving the performance of the force, making ICT police a model force of the country.

Amir Zulfiqar Khan also briefed the Prime Minister about the progress into crackdown against drugs, land mafia and campaign against anti-encroachment.

The Prime Minister while appreciating the efforts of ICT Police towards maintenance of law and order and ensuring security of the capital directed that a comprehensive plan be submitted for meeting the requirements of ICT Police.

He assured that the Government would provide every possible support to ICT Police in its mission to serve the people and emerge as a model Police force.

The Prime Minister also appreciated employment of IT solutions by the ICT Police for improving service delivery and reaching out to the public for their feedback on its performance.

Discussing ongoing campaign against drug mafia, especially around the educational institutions, the Prime Minister directed that heads of academic institutes and parents should be taken onboard for the success of campaign against drugs.

On action against land mafia and anti-encroachment drive, the Prime Minister directed for greater coordination among ICT administration, CDA and ICT Police and continued efforts against big land-mafia who have encroached government lands in the federal capital.