Punjab CM presents 100-day performance

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government retrieved 760,428 kanals of state land worth billions of rupees during the first 100 days in power.



Addressing his first press conference here Thursday, he said that the government was working against corruption under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the menace would not be tolerated at any cost.

"The corrupt will be held accountable for every penny," he said.

The Punjab CM stated that senators Pervaiz Rasheed, Asif Kirmani and Mushahidullah were defaulter of millions of rupees.

CM Buzdar disclosed that Rs 550 million were spent on the security of Jati Umra, wheres the incumbent provincial government was saving every penny of the national exchequer by cutting cost of chief minister''s house and offices.

He said that 2,000 policemen were deputed for the security of former chief minister whereas only 60 security men were performing the same duty now.

He said that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 34 billion so far including Rs 2 billion in cash and Rs 32 billion in the form of lands from the corrupt people.

He said that three FIRs of land-grabbing and illegal societies had been registered against Bahria Town.