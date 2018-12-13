Shireen Mazari seeks concrete steps to solve Kashmir dispute

Islamabad: Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari has said that in wake of the UN Report on human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the long standing issue of Kashmir has once again come at the centre stage adding that we need to move forward beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps for the solution of Kashmir issue.

She said Ministry of human Rights is going to invite High Commissioner for Human Rights at The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to come and visit adding that Pakistan should have allowed a committee to visit the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

She expressed these views while delivering a key note at a Public Hearing on “Internationalizing Human Rights Violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and struggle for Self-Determination of the Kashmiri People” organised by Senate Foreign Affairs Committee here in Islamabad on Thursday.

The event was also addressed by Chairman Committee, Mushaid Hussain sayyed and Nasim Zahra, a senior Journalist.

Chairman, Senate Foreign Affairs Committee while appreciating the efforts of Human Rights Minister has said that Dr Mazari has showed her commitment and vision for highlighting the Kashmir Issue not only here but also on International level adding that Human Rights Ministry is doing well for protection of human rights particularly the vulnerable segments of the society including women and children.

Addressing the event, Dr Mazari She said generations after generations have been sacrificing their lives to keep the Kashmir issue alive for the attainment of plebiscite which lies at the centre of UNSC resolutions.

She said we have not publicised issue of worst Human rights abuses in IOK. She said that in line with the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Report, we should demand to establish an inquiry commission.

She said we should move to Human Rights Council to have investigative commission to investigate human rights abuses and violations in IOK. Dr Mazari underlined the principles of Good Friday Agreement based on self determination for solution of Kashmir issue.

She said Pakistan should move forward to UN and present conflict resolution model and push India on defensive. Dr Shireen Mazari said documentation of Kashmiris should be done as Indian government trying to change the demography of IOK which will change the whole concept of plebiscite.

She said we need to demand referendum committee which should identify the geographical territory of disputed area.

“Indian forces as a weapon of war systematically raped women in IOK, world should stop such human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir”, she added. We need to remind the world that even after 9/11, struggle of self determination in Kashmir still exits and referred Almati Decleration which was adopted by both Pakistan and India.

She said legitimacy of Pakistan’s position to the party in Kashmir issue is lying at the centre of UNSCs resolutions. She said we need to move forward and should focus on women and conflict areas and to bring attention of world on human rights abuses in IOK. She said Pakistan from decades has failed to highlight human rights abuses in IOK.