Thu Dec 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 13, 2018

KP minister highlights initiatives under 100-day plan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan has announced that he will unveil a complete list of initiatives being taken by the PTI government under the party’s 100-day plan.

The announcement was made by the provincial minister in a video message shared by the ruling party on its Twitter handle on Thursday.

He said that the government would list steps it is going to take in the next five years.

The complete plan, it said, will be unveiled tomorrow. 

