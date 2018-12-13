close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 13, 2018

PM Imran Khan elevates Murad Saeed as Federal Minister: sources

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has given consent to elevate State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed as Federal Minister, sources said.

Geo News citing sources reported that PM Imran had moved summary to acting President Sadiq Sanjrani for elevation of Murad Saeed as Federal Minister.

The acting President, Sanjrani has signed the summary moved by the Prime Minister, the sources added.

PM Imran Khan is happy with State Minister for Communications Murad Saeed over his performance during the past 100 days and had announced to elevate him as Federal Minister.

Talking to Geo News, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said the PM appreciated the performance of Murad Saeed in achieving the targets set under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s agenda.

PM Imran Khan on Monday reviewed the performance of his 26 ministers in a special federal cabinet meeting that lasted for nine hours.

