Thu Dec 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 13, 2018

PPP leader Shaukat Basra meets Imran Khan, joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Noted PPP leader Shaukat Basra from Punjab called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office and announced his decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Imran Khan welcomed Shaukat Basra's  decision to join his party, according to a tweet sent by the ruling party on Thursday.

Expressing his joy, PM Khan lauded the role of former PPP leader in the national politics. 


