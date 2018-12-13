PPP leader Shaukat Basra meets Imran Khan, joins PTI

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Noted PPP leader Shaukat Basra from Punjab called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office and announced his decision to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
Imran Khan welcomed Shaukat Basra's decision to join his party, according to a tweet sent by the ruling party on Thursday.
Expressing his joy, PM Khan lauded the role of former PPP leader in the national politics.
