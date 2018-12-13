Malala Yousafzai’s activism inspires Shehzad Roy everyday

Karachi: The musician-turned-social worker, Shehzad Roy has lauded activism of education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.



In reply to Malala’s tweet, Shehzad Roy said, “As your father (Ziauddin Yousafzai) mentioned in his thought provoking book, ‘Let Her Fly: A Father's Journey’ “Malala makes me proud every single day”. You both make Pakistanis proud every day and your activism inspires me everyday.”



