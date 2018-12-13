close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 13, 2018

Malala Yousafzai's activism inspires Shehzad Roy everyday

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

Karachi: The musician-turned-social worker, Shehzad Roy has lauded activism of education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

In reply to Malala’s tweet, Shehzad Roy said, “As your father (Ziauddin Yousafzai) mentioned in his thought provoking book, ‘Let Her Fly: A Father's Journey’ “Malala makes me proud every single day”. You both make Pakistanis proud every day and your activism inspires me everyday.”


