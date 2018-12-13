COAS Gen. Bajwa says will continue to support all state institutions for peace, stability and progress of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that we shall continue to support all state institutions for peace, stability and progress of the country in the best interest of the people of Pakistan



The Army Chief was chairing 216th Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ, Inter Services Public Relations said Thursday.

The Forum reviewed geo-strategic environment with special forus on regional security and situation on Eastern and Western Borders including the Line of Control.

Progress of the ongoing stability operations for internal security was also discussed.

The Forum highlighted importance of regional approach to eliminate roots of terrorism and attached hoped for success of ongoing Afghan reconciliation process while supporting all stakeholders to bring Afghan war to a peaceful logical conclusion.

It also pledged to safeguard against all external threats while consolidating gains of counter terrorism operations which have put security situation of the country on positive trajectory for socio-economic progress and development.