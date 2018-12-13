PMLN leader hails PM Imran Khan's 'positive U-turn'

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday said he congratulates Imran Khan for taking what he said a positive U-turn, alluding to reports that the prime minister has agreed to let the opposition choose chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

Earlier, speaking in the National Assembly Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the prime minister has agreed to let the opposition to chose the PAC chairman in the larger interest of democracy and parliamentary norms.

Qureshi said the prime minister said government should retreat if the opposition refuses to change its position.

A deadlock over nomination of PAC chairmanship persisted between the government and the opposition for three months .

Public Accounts Committee is a parliamentary body that studies public audits, invites ministers, permanent secretaries or other ministry officials for questioning, and issue a report of their findings subsequent to a government budget audit.

The government is required to report back to parliament on PAC recommendations within a specified period.





