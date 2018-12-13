close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 13, 2018

PMLN leader hails PM Imran Khan's 'positive U-turn'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday said he congratulates Imran Khan for taking what he said a positive  U-turn, alluding to reports that the  prime minister has agreed to let  the opposition choose  chairman of Public Accounts Committee.

Earlier, speaking in the National Assembly Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the prime minister has agreed to let the opposition to chose the PAC chairman  in the larger interest of democracy and parliamentary norms.

Qureshi said the prime minister said government should  retreat if the opposition  refuses to change its position. 

A  deadlock over nomination of PAC chairmanship persisted between the government and the opposition  for three months .

Public Accounts Committee is a parliamentary body that  studies  public audits, invites ministers, permanent secretaries or other ministry officials for questioning, and issue a report of their findings subsequent to a government budget audit. 

The government is required to report back to parliament on PAC recommendations within a specified period.


