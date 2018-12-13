close
Thu Dec 13, 2018
Pakistan

APP
December 13, 2018

School boy kills classmate in Abbottabad

Pakistan

APP
Thu, Dec, 18

ABBOTTABAD: A school student  was shot dead  his classmate on Thursday, according to police.

The slain and the shooter were students of class 9th at  FG School Abbottabad,the police said.

Police identified the deceased by his first name Usman whose body was shifted to   District Headquarters  Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The said they have arrested  Haider Ali and an investigation was being carried out to find the motive behind the murder.


