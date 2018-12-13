School boy kills classmate in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: A school student was shot dead his classmate on Thursday, according to police.

The slain and the shooter were students of class 9th at FG School Abbottabad,the police said.

Police identified the deceased by his first name Usman whose body was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The said they have arrested Haider Ali and an investigation was being carried out to find the motive behind the murder.



