Spell of wintry Siberian winds to engulf Karachi over the weekend

KARACHI: The city will be engulfed with frosty Siberian winds throughout the weekend, as revealed by Geo.tv citing Weather Updates Karachi.

According to the weather report the metropolis will be under the cold grasp of Siberian winds over the approaching weekend.

“Karachi is likely to experience chilly Siberian Winds on Saturday and Sunday,” it stated.

It was further revealed that the winds have a probability of reaching 30-35kmph while “gusting up to 45-55kmph.”

Moreover, it stated that the affects will begin from Friday and will be on a steady pace of intensification.

It also revealed that as the weather gets cold the temperatures are expected to drop down to 22C-24C while night temperatures may reduce to 9C-12C.

On the other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also revealed that the northern areas of the country are likely to face a dry and extremely cold weather in the coming 24 hours while major cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi will also remain dry and cold.