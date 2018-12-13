PP-168: Voters cast ballots in Punjab by-election

LAHORE: Voters are casting their ballots in by-election on Punjab Assembly constituency PP-168 that was vacated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique.

A total of 11 candidates from different political parties and independents are vying for the seat with actual contest expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Malik Asad Khokar and PMLN's Rana Khalid Mehmood Qadri.

The Pakistan People's Party is backing the PMLN candidate in the constituency where total number of voters are 126912.

As many as 83 polling stations have been set up and Rangers deployed for the security. Army remains on standby to cope with any emergency.