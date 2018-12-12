Punjab police to get back old uniform

LAHORE: Inspector General (IG) Punjab Police, Amjad Javed Saleemi has decided to restore the previous uniform of the police by next year.



Talking to Geo News, IGP Punjab said police force was facing difficulty in operations near provincial borders owing to the new uniform, adding that different uniform for every province create problems.

He went on to say, “Now it is a firm decision to have a single uniform across the country for police force.”

The top police officer said the previous black and Khaki pants will be restored completely by July 2019.