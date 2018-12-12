close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 12, 2018

Pakistan, Britain discuss legal modalities of assets recovery

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Britain discussed have legal modalities of assets recovery and both sides have assured full cooperation in this regard.

The UK delegation of National Crime Agency (NCA) headed by Donald Toon, the UK Home Secretary’s Envoy to Pakistan on Accountability and Assets Recovery had a meeting with the members of Assets Recovery Unit under the chairmanship of Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, legal modalities of Assets Recovery were discussed. Both sides have ensured full cooperation.

Moreover, some important cases were also discussed during the said meetings which are being pursued with UK.

