PM appoints four members in Inspection Commission

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed four members in Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC).
The Establishment Division has issued the notifications are as under:-
1. Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, a retired (BS-22) officer of Pakistan Administrative Service
2. Dr. Siraj Mustafa Jokhio, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Services (PA&AS), presently posted as Deputy Auditor General in Auditor General of Pakistan office
3. Mr. Waqar Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division
4. Dr. Mumtaz Ahmad Kamal, ex- Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology Taxila
