Wed Dec 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 12, 2018

PM appoints four members in Inspection Commission

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed four members in Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC).

The Establishment Division has issued the notifications are as under:-

1. Syed Abu Ahmad Akif, a retired (BS-22) officer of Pakistan Administrative Service

2. Dr. Siraj Mustafa Jokhio, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Services (PA&AS), presently posted as Deputy Auditor General in Auditor General of Pakistan office

3. Mr. Waqar Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Secretariat Group, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division

4. Dr. Mumtaz Ahmad Kamal, ex- Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology Taxila

